Bangladesh summons Indian envoy

New Delhi:Bangladesh foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to lodge a protest and express Dhaka’s concerns. The summons come after over 50 protesters reportedly entered the premises of the Bangladeshi diplomatic mission in Tripura’s Capital Agartala earlier on Monday.

Bangladesh also reportedly announced suspension of visa and consular facilities at its mission in Agartala after citing the security situation. After being summoned by and meeting Bangladesh’s acting foreign secretary Reaz Hamidullah, Verma told reporters in Dhaka that the two neighbours shared a multifaceted relationship and that one “cannot reduce it to one issue or one agenda”.

Verma said, “We have a wide-ranging relationship, multi-faceted relationship. You cannot reduce it to one issue or one agenda. We really want to build a positive, stable, constructive relationship moving forward. There are so many inter-dependencies we have and we want to build on those inter-dependencies to mutual benefit. We will keep ensuring that our cooperation benefits our two peoples. … We are willing to engage with the interim government of Bangladesh”.

Ties between the two neighbours have become strained after repeated attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh which the interim government there has failed to prevent.

On the summoning on Tuesday that was reported by the neighbouring nation’s state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Bangladesh’s foreign affairs advisor to the interim government (equivalent to foreign minister) Touhid Hossain reportedly said, “He (Verma) has been asked to come.” The neighbouring nation’s law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul was also quoted as saying, “We believe in a friendship based on equality and mutual respect. While (former PM) Sheikh Hasina’s government followed a pro-India policy to cling to power without elections, India must realise that this is not Sheikh Hasina’s Bangladesh”.

“Given the security situation, all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala, will remain suspended until further notice. This comes into effect immediately,” M. Al-Ameen, the first secretary to the Bangladesh mission was quoted as telling a news agency.