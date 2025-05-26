Bangladesh Interim Govt Head Muhammad Yunus Directly Accused India of Hegemony

New Delhi/Dhaka: The head of Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has apparently hinted during a meeting with some political leaders in Dhaka over the weekend that New Delhi may be behind efforts to “destabilize” his country. His press secretary quoted him as saying that there were “relentless efforts to destabilise Bangladesh”, both “internally and externally”, thereby leading to a “war-like situation”. A beleaguered Mr Yunus, who is using the anti-India card to shore up his failing political support as his country spirals out of control, has locked horns with Bangladesh’s Army chief, Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman, who has openly demanded that elections be held by December this year. Mr Yunus, however, has made it known now that he will not be in power after June next year, by when he claims the poll process would have been completed.

This comes as former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was deposed from power in August last year and fled to India, has lashed out at Mr Yunus, who recently banned her Awami League party.Mr Yunus is the chief adviser of the interim government, which is equivalent to Prime Minister. Relations between India and Bangladesh have deteriorated rapidly over the past nine months since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. The interim government continues to follow anti-India policies, which has infuriated New Delhi.

According to reports from Dhaka, the leader of a Bangladeshi political party, Nagorik Oikya, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, on Sunday told reporters that Mr Yunus told him that Bangladesh was now in a major crisis due to Indian hegemony. “The chief adviser stated that the country is in a major crisis due to Indian hegemony… He started the discussion by saying that we are in a deep crisis. By crisis, he meant a conspiracy by India. He said India does not want to accept this change in our country at all. If they could, they would destroy us in a single day, and they are doing everything necessary to that end. That’s what he said… He believes the entire nation needs to remain united in response,” Mr Manna told the media in Bangladesh.

Mr Yunus’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, quoted him as saying on Sunday night: "With the banning of the Awami League, a new war-like situation has emerged -- both inside and outside the country. The goal is to prevent our progress, to push the nation toward total collapse, and to drag us back into subjugation. Since the Awami League’s activities were banned, there have been relentless efforts to destabilise the situation. We must protect ourselves from this.” Mr Yunus has claimed he plans to hold the elections between December 2025 and June 30, 2026. “Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus will not stay in power even a day after 30 June 2026,” said Mr Shafiqul Alam. He said Mr Yunus urged everyone at the meeting to be confident that he would not do anything that will put the country in danger. “I felt confident as we all sat together. If I fail to hold a fair election, I will feel guilty,” Mr Yunus was quoted as saying. Mr Alam claimed that various party leaders heard Mr Yunus and reaffirmed their support for the interim government. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is currently the most powerful traditional political force in that country, however, also wants the polls to be held by December this year and is uneasy over the continuation of the interim government, which has so far shown no urgency to conduct elections.

According to Bangladeshi news outlet Daily Star, that was cited by other media reports, Mr Yunus reportedly had on Sunday chaired a meeting with political parties that was attended by 20 leaders of different political parties and organisations. The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizens’ Party leaders met Mr Yunus separately amid reports that the chief adviser was upset and may resign soon. The newly-formed National Citizens’ Party (NCP), led by students instrumental in the removal of Sheikh Hasina from power, is pushing for major reforms before any elections take place, according to reports.

In her latest audio message, Awami League leader and former PM Sheikh Hasina has accused interim government head Muhammad Yunus of “selling the nation to the United States”. She also criticised the administration's recent move to ban the Awami League, calling it “unconstitutional”. She was quoted as saying: “My father did not agree to America’s demands for St. Martin’s Island. He had to give his life for that. And that was my destiny as I never thought of selling the country to stay in power.”