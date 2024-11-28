Bangladesh ignores pleas, calls Iskcon ‘fundamentalist’

New Delhi: Ignoring India’s repeated appeals for the protection of Hindus who have been the target of attacks and continuing in denial mode, Bangladesh on Wednesday targeted global organisation Iskcon (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) by terming it a “religious fundamentalist organisation”, according to media reports. The comment was made by the interim government in Dhaka in response to a writ petition filed by a lawyer in the Bangladesh high court demanding a ban on the outfit. In response, attorney-general M. Asaduzzaman was quoted as saying: “It (Iskcon) is a religious fundamentalist organisation. The government is already scrutinising them.”

Media reports said the high court then directed the attorney-general to report the government's position on Iskcon and the overall law and order situation in the country by Thursday morning and also asked the government to prevent any deterioration of the law and order situation.

Reacting strongly to the punitive action taken by Bangladesh against a Hindu seer there, India had on Tuesday said it had “noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote”. New Delhi had asked Dhaka “to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression”. In a statement, New Delhi had noted that “this incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh”. It had added “there are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples”. The MEA said: “It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das.”

According to media reports, the Hindu seer, also associated with Iskcon, and who was actively campaigning for the rights of minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh was accused by the authorities there of sedition and disrespect to the Bangladesh national flag by hoisting a saffron flag.

Reacting earlier on Tuesday to New Delhi’s statement, the Bangladesh foreign ministry was quoted as saying: “It is with utter dismay and a deep sense of hurt that the Government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges.”