Bangladesh delegates, Mukti Joddhas likely to attend Vijay Diwas event

Kolkata: A Bangladeshi delegation is likely to attend the 53rd Vijay Diwas celebration, that marks the defeat of Pakistan to India in the Liberation War, to be held by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army at its headquarters Fort William in Kolkata on December 16.

The attendees from the neighbouring country may include Mukti Joddhas, who were trained by the Indian Army for guerrilla warfare and participated in the 1971 war to fight the Pak Army.

On Thursday, Eastern Command spokesperson Wing Commander Himanshu Tiwari said, “A Bangladesh delegation is likely to attend Vijay Diwas Celebrations in Kolkata.” He also indicated that the Mukti Joddhas, when asked about them, are “likely” to be among the delegation.

The size of the Bangladeshi delegation is yet to be known however. Wg Cdr Tiwari added, “We will communicate as we receive more details."

The development comes days after Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Dhaka and his meeting at the diplomatic level with the interim government led by Mohammad Yunus following the series of attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Earlier, an uncertainty had prevailed over the Bangladeshi delegates' participation to the grand event unlike previous years as there was no positive indication about it from the Eastern Command during the curtain raiser.