Bangladesh Asks India to Extradite Hasina

New Delhi: Bangladesh on Monday issued a Note Verbale (diplomatic note) to India seeking the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid sharply deteriorating ties between the two countries. Hasina was ousted from power in early August this year following violent student protests and had fled to New Delhi and has remained in exile for past four and a half months.

Dhaka said it wanted Hasina’s extradition so that she can face trial for alleged “crimes against humanity and genocide”.

India, however, declined to comment on the developments. New Delhi said, “We confirm that we have received a Note Verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission today in connection with an extradition request. At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter”.

Bangladesh interim government’s foreign affairs adviser (equivalent to foreign minister) Touhid Hossain said, “We have sent a Note Verbale to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process”.

Earlier in the day, Bangaladesh home advisor Jahangir Alam had reportedly said his office had sent a letter to his country’s foreign ministry to facilitate the ousted premier’s extradition from India. Alam also reportedly said that an extradition treaty between Dhaka and New Delhi already exists and Hasina could be brought back to Bangladesh under it.

It may be recalled that according to media reports earlier from Dhaka, the Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) had issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for “crimes against humanity and genocide”.

Observers point out that Dhaka’s latest move is yet another attempt to put New Delhi on the mat despite Bangladesh fully realising that India is extremely unlikely to extradite Hasina who was a steadfast friend of India throughout her terms in power in the neighbouring nation.