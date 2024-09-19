Bangalore techie steals 50 Laptops from company to cover financial losses

Having suffered a huge financial loss in a failed tomato farming, a 29-year-old man allegedly stole around 50 laptops worth Rs 22 lakhs to cover the losses

The man was arrested by the Police on Tuesday.

As per the Police, the man has been identified as Murugesh M, who is a BCA graduate from Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The man committed the thefts after suffering losses of Rs 25 lakh from failing businesses of tomato farming and a cyber center business.

The man worked at a multimedia company in Whitefield, Bengaluru, as a system administrator. He was allegedly able to access the company's inventory and eventually admitted to stealing the laptops.

According to Police sources, he sold the stolen laptops to a gadget repair shop in Hosur.

The missing laptops were found by the company on August 22, the day Murugesh ceased going to work. The company's representatives discovered his involvement in the CCTV footage and reported it to the authorities. After that, the police filed a report and started a probe.

The man was then arrested from the cinema house and was transferred to Bangalore.

Five laptops were taken from Murugesh by the police at the time of his arrest. A police spokesman added, "The stolen laptops have been recovered, and their estimated value is Rs 22 lakh." Murugesh acknowledged that he had sold the remaining forty-five laptops.

According to police sources, he's in judicial custody right now.