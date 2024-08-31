Bandi Sanjay Criticizes HYDRAA for Targeting Select Structures in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay charged that the Congress had started playing drama on farm loan waiver by stating that they would take up a survey to find out about eligible farmers who have not received the benefit.



Addressing a workshop of the party’s frontal organisations here on Friday, Sanjay asked why the survey was required when the banks had the complete list of farmers who took loans and their eligibility. The Congress was playing more gimmicks than the BRS on the Six Guarantees, he said.

The Congress was diverting public attention towards the HYDRAA’s demolitions, raising the Telangana Talli and Rajiv Gandhi statue controversy and proposed farm loan survey.

Referring to the demolition drive by HYDRAA, he wondered why the Congress was adopting double standards in removing the illegal structures. He asked why HYDRAA did not serve notices to MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi for encroaching on Salkam Chervu and why the illegal structures are not demolished.

Sanjay said that his pre-election Praja Sangrama Yatra was taken out from the Old City to expose the Owaisi family. BRS leaders had also attacked the yatra during the Lok Sabha election campaign. The BJP will not spare BRS till it is wiped out from the state, he said, adding that the Congress was spreading lies about the merger of the BRS with the BJP.

Asking party workers to gear up for the forthcoming local body polls, Sanjay assured that all hardworking party workers would be given tickets. Stating that ordinary party workers have risen in BJP ranks, Sanjay said he had once taken a selfie before North Block around 2019; “now I am serving as a Union minister from the same building.”

Referring to the Supreme Court’s stern directive to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the K. Kavitha bail issue, he asked why Congress had given a Rajya Sabha ticket from Telangana to one who had taken up the bail plea of the BRS leader in the apex court. Even after having 38 MLAs, why did the BRS not contest the Rajya Sabha polls, he asked. The Congress and BRS have entered into a secret pact in RS polls, he said.

The BJP will never tie-up with family-oriented and corrupt parties, he said.