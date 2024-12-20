Bajaj drives in Chetak 35 Series electric scooter at Rs 1.20 lakh

Pune: Bajaj Auto, the motorcycle specialist, on Friday launched the new 35 Series of the Chetak electric scooter at a starting price of Rs 1,27,243 at Bangalore showroom.

The 35 Series has three variants -- 3501, 3502 and 3503.

While the feature-loaded 3501 variant is priced at Rs 1,27,243, the mid-tier 3502 variant comes at Rs 1.20 lakh. The top-end 3503 variant's price has not yet been disclosed.

The new Bajaj 35 Series Chetak electric scooter will rival the TVS iQube, Ola S1 and Ather Rizta in the fiercely competitive Indian market.

Deliveries for the 3501 are expected to begin in late December, and for 3502 in January.

“The Chetak 35 Series represents our continued momentum in the electric two-wheeler market, where we've solidified our leadership position in the recent months till date,” said Eric Vas, President, Urbanite Business Unit, Bajaj Auto.

He said this flagship series is strategically designed to resonate with younger riders, offering cutting-edge technology along with neo-classic style.

“Our comprehensive product range now ensures that there is a Chetak for every rider," Vas noted.

Bajaj Auto, the Pune-based automaker has sold over 3,00,000 units of the Chetak electric scooter in the Indian market since its launch in January 2020.

The Chetak electric scooter is manufactured at Bajaj Auto's Akurdi plant.

The new Chetak 35 Series continues to have a metal body. The company has expanded the wheelbase and seat length of the Chetak electric scooter, which provides it more leg and knee room and a handsome 35-litre underseat storage.

It also has a new touch TFT display with storage space, integrated map, and calling music control features.

Bajaj Auto has also developed a new app to control several features of the Chetak electric scooter, including geo-fencing and accident detection.

The electric scooter now boasts of a 950W on-board charger. There is a new 3.5kWh battery with a protective cage.

Bajaj Auto claims that the battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just three hours.

The claimed range of Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is 153 km on a single full charge with a top speed of 73 kmph.

The Chetak electric scooter has had a steady growth in its popularity over the years, becoming the largest-selling electric two-wheeler in December 2024.

In terms of market share in the electric two-wheeler segment, the Bajaj Chetak has seen a phenomenal growth of 27 per cent in December 2024 from 12 per cent in April 2024.

At present the Chetak electric scooter is sold from different dealerships in over 500 cities and towns with over 4,000 sales touchpoints across the country.

Also, there are more than 3,800 service workshops with over 4,500 specialized experts for the Chetak electric scooter.

The electric scooter is also sold on Amazon and Flipkart platforms.