Bahraich tense day after man dies during idol immersion; Internet suspended amid arson, protest

Bahraich: Scores of people, some armed with sticks, walked in the funeral cortege of a youth killed during a Durga idol immersion procession here amid cries for justice from the family and others on Monday, as tension escalated with shops being burnt down and angry crowds out in the streets.The last rites of 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, who died during the communal violence that broke out in Maharajganj area near Rehua Mansoor village in Mahsi tehsil on Sunday, were performed amid heavy security.



About half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing that followed his death. Police said Internet services have been suspended in Bahraich district as a precautionary measure.

Sources confirmed three arrests so far over the killing, and said a case has been registered against six identified and 24 unidentified people under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to murder and other offences.

Around 30 people have been detained in connection with the unrest that followed Mishra's killing.

Police said raids were on to arrest Salman, who is among the named accused in the case.

There were protests at several places and slogans raised against police and officials, even as forces conducted flag marches. Angry protesters set some shops, houses and vehicles ablaze as black smoke billowed into the sky.

Mishra, a resident of the village, was part of the Durga idol immersion procession. He was hit by a bullet and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, his family said.

"My son has died...We want justice," Mishra's mother Munni Devi told PTI Videos. BJP MLA from Mahsi Sureshwar Singh said, "The last rites of Ram Gopal have been performed by his family members."

"He got married just four months ago. His family wants strict action against those responsible for his death," the MLA told PTI.

He also said Hardi police station SHO Suresh Kumar Verma and a police outpost in-charge have been suspended.

Rajrani, Mishra's sister, told PTI Videos, "My brother's entire body had gunshot wounds. Bulldozer should be used to demolish the house of the accused."

A massive crowd gathered for Mishra's funeral procession as the body reached Rehua Mansoor village on Monday morning.

The agitated crowd blocked the busy road in front of Mahsi tehsil and squatted with the body. They refused to cremate the body and demanded "police encounter" of those responsible, demolition of their houses and adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased.

As tensions spiralled, the UP government rushed top officials, including Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjeev Gupta and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash to Bahraich.

Later, the body was cremated, police said.

Soon after reaching Bahraich, Amitabh Yash was seen chasing away some people on a road. A video on him brandishing his pistol has been shared on social media.

"Anti-social elements are being chased away," Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla told PTI Videos.

Later in the day, Yash told reporters here that the UP STF team is already present in Bahraich while the Anti Terrorist Squad team was also on its way.

He said the main accused in Sunday's incident, Salman, who is suspected to have killed Mishra, is still at large. His arrest is crucial, which is why the ATS has been called in, he said.

Meanwhile, DGP Prashant Kumar Monday night urged Bahraich residents to remain vigilant against rumours and misinformation.

DIG, Devipatan Range, Amarendra Prasad Singh said, "The situation is tense, but we have brought it under control for now by increasing the police force."

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Deepak Kumar told PTI, "Internet services have been suspended in Bahraich district."

By Monday evening, a large contingent of security forces was deployed in the area to bring the situation under control, according to an official statement.

A total of 12 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with additional police forces from Gorakhpur zone, have been deployed to monitor the district, it said.

So far, over 30 people have been detained, with FIRs filed against 10 individuals, while four others have been named in the cases, it added.

"The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has ordered a strict crackdown, ensuring that no miscreants escape action," the statement added.

The incident has sparked a political slugfest.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya posted on X, "Any conspiracy to disturb UP's peace and harmony will not be unsuccessful. Those who protect the rioters are once again becoming active, but we have to be cautious and vigilant."

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the news of violence and the "inaction" of the administration are "extremely sad and unfortunate".

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held the BJP government responsible for this.

"The government knows the reason for the violence. Taking action against junior officials won't help. The administration should have been alert while the (Durga idol) procession was being taken out," he posted on X.

The Samajwadi Party through its media cell, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Entering someone's house, hoisting one's own flag and uprooting another's flag, making religiously offensive remarks, provocative slogans, changing the route of the procession are not common incidents. There should be an impartial investigation."