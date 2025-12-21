Baghel Alleges BJP Polling People on Whether He Should Be Arrested

Raipur: Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday accused the BJP of holding a survey across Chhattisgarh seeking public opinion on whether he should be arrested in the alleged liquor scam, which happened during his regime.

In his X post, Mr. Baghel said that as many as 70 survey teams have been deployed across Chhattisgarh to gather opinion from the people whether they want his arrest in the liquor scam.

He alleged that attempts have been made to tarnish his image in public by holding such a survey.

Mr. Baghel however said that he is not scared of such alleged intimidations.

He said that his party colleagues have caught a team conducting such a survey in Bhilai city.

The former chief minister has been dragged in the online betting App scam and liquor scandal that took place during his regime.

His son has been arrested in the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam.

Meanwhile, Congress activists on Sunday staged a protest at the Bhatti police station in Bhilai city demanding arrest of the survey team members.

Bhilai Municipality Corporation mayor Niraj Pal and Durg district unit Congress president Mukesh Chandrakar led the protest.

BJP however denied that the party has anything to do with any such survey, and described the allegation as ‘storm in a tea cup’.

“If any agency is at all doing any survey, then people have every right to decide whether to respond to their questions or not”, local BJP leader Vijay Singh said.