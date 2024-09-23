Badlapur School Sexual Assault Accused Killed in Police Encounter

Mumbai: Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district was on Monday shot dead by police after he allegedly snatched revolver of one of the policemen and fired at them. The incident took place at around 6.30 pm.

The Thane crime branch took Shinde’s custody from the Taloha prison based on the production warrant issued in connection with a fresh case filed by his wife.

After taking him out of the prison at around 5.30 pm, the crime branch team was taking Shinde for questioning. When they reached near the Mumbra bypass at around 6.30pm, Shinde allegedly snatched the gun of a constable and fired several rounds, injuring him. In retaliation, another officer shot at Shinde leaving him critically injured, the police said. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

During the incident, constable Nilesh More was injured. Confirming the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Shinde opened fire on police personnel and in the air too. Police fired on him in self-defence.”

Shinde was arrested last month for sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra’s Thane district. His arrest came after a massive protest by the people and opposition parties.

The crime branch took Shinde in custody in connection with a rape and assault case filed by his first wife, who had left him five days after their wedding.

The opposition expressed suspicion if Shinde was killed in a fake encounter to cover the Badlapur case and protect other people involved in it. “The school’s trustees have not been arrested yet in the Badlapur atrocities case. They are absconding. Why can’t they be arrested yet? Is there an attempt to save the absconding accused or to wrap up the case by encountering the main accused in the case?” Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said.

Shinde’s parents also questioned the police account and claimed that the encounter was staged.