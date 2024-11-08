Backlash over manager’s criticism of Gen Z employee’s breakup leave

A man is facing backlash on social media after commenting on a viral post about a Gen Z employee’s casual email to their boss requesting leave. X user Krishna Mohan criticised one of his Gen Z colleagues for taking a week off to "heal from a breakup." In his post, Mohan shared that he had tried to reason with the employee due to a critical project deadline, but the employee insisted on the leave, planning a getaway to the mountains.

In a follow-up post, Mohan remarked, “Believe me, it was one-way communication. I had to manage the project repercussions.”

Social media users quickly responded, criticising his lack of empathy. One person commented, “It’s better to give them a break than overwhelm them with deadlines. Less pressure means fewer mental health risks.” Another added, “So, according to you, mental health is nothing.” Another observer said, “Unless it’s life-or-death, deadlines can be extended. Clients understand.”