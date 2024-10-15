Baba Siddique’s MLA Son Was Also Bishnoi Gang’s Target

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have revealed that Baba Siddiue’s son Zeshan, who is the sitting Congress MLA, was also the target of the attackers. Police have also increased outside actor Salman Khan’s residence after the former state minister’s murder. Ossification test on Dharmaraj Kashyap, an accused in the murder case, confirmed that he is not a minor. He and another accused Pravin Lonkar were remanded to police custody.

According to the reports, the arrested accused revealed during the police interrogation that they were told by their handlers to eliminate both Baba Siddique and his son. Zeeshan, who is the Congress MLA representing Vandre (East) constituency, had received threats five days before the incident.

The former minister was shot dead outside his son’s office at Bandra on Saturday night. The police strongly suspect the role of Lawrecne Bishnoi gang behind the murder. Pravin Lonkar, brother of suspected Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar, was arrested from Pune on Sunday night. A message was posted on the Facebook page of Shubham Lonkar claiming responsibility for the murder. The cryptic message indicates that Siddique was murdered because of his proximity with actor Salman Khan.

According to reports, the police have also beefed up security at Salman Khan’s residence at Bandra and told him to limit the number of visitors. The actor came under the radar of Bishnoi because of his alleged role in the killing of a blackbuck in 1998. The animal is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

Earlier, Pravin Lonkar was produced before a magistrate court, which remanded him to police custody till October 21. While seeking Pravin’s custody, the police informed the court that he needs to be interrogated to find out the whereabouts of his brother Shubham, who is absconding.

The police further submitted that Pravin, along with his brother Shubham, Mohamed Zeeshan Akhtar, and Shivkumar Gautam, had provided the weapons used in the crime.

Meanwhile, a bone ossification test was conducted on another accused, Dharmaraj Kashyap, following claims from his lawyer that he was a minor. The police claimed that the test confirmed that Kashyap is not a minor and he will also remain in police custody till October 21.

Kasyap along with Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) was arrested from the murder spot on Saturday night. Both of them were produced before the court on Sunday. While the court remanded Singh to police custody till October 21, it asked the police to conduct a bone ossification test to ascertain Kashyap’s age.

The police have also identified Shiv Kumar Gautam as the third shooter and Mohammad Zishan Akhtar as the man who got the contract to kill Siddique. Both of them are also absconding.