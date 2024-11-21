AYUSH’s ‘Swarna Prashan’ Drive Launched in Odisha’s Tribal Dominated Districts

Bhubaneswar: Union ministry of AYUSH in association with Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, has expanded its ‘Swarna Prashan’ initiative to reach over 6,400 students across 15 government schools in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of Odisha.

This ancient Ayurvedic practice involves administering a blend of gold particles, honey, and ghee to children, a formulation renowned for enhancing memory, boosting immunity, and supporting holistic development during their critical growth years.

The main event, held on Thursday at GCD Zilla High and Girls’ High School in Rayagada, was graced by dignitaries, including district education officer (DEO) Basant Kumar Nayak, additional DEO Bhajan Lal Majhi, block education officer Sudipta Kumar Das, Ayurvedic Doctor VJP Rao, and Atal Bihari Guru.

Since launching the initiative in September, Vedanta Aluminium has positively impacted more than 10,600 students in Odisha. Under the guidance of the Odisha government and senior officials from the AYUSH ministry, the programme currently operates in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, with plans to extend to Koraput district.

Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Through our collaboration with the Government of Odisha and the ministry of AYUSH, we aim to promote the health and well-being of children in underserved regions by leveraging time-tested traditional practices. Investing in children’s development is critical for shaping vibrant and thriving communities, and we are excited to witness the program’s positive impact in Kalahandi and Rayagada.”

Nitin Kumar Tiwari, CEO - Bauxite Mines, Vedanta Aluminium, added, “The Swarna Prashan initiative has been warmly received by the community, benefiting students across 25 government schools. With plans to extend the program to Koraput, we aim to reach more than 30,000 children, from infants to 16-year-olds, by the end of the year.”

Basant Kumar Nayak, DEO, highlighted, “Swarna Prashan is a time-honoured Ayurvedic practice with proven benefits in boosting immunity and cognitive function in children. Vedanta Aluminium’s efforts in bringing such impactful health interventions to remote regions are highly commendable.”