Auto Driver Slaps Woman for Cancelling the Ride in Bengaluru

A woman was allegedly harassed and slapped by an auto driver after she cancelled her booking through a ride-hailing app, in Bengaluru.

A video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media platforms where the driver and woman can be seen arguing with each other during which driver also tries to snatch her phone.

According to police, the driver has been taken into custody.

The Bengaluru (West) Deputy Commissioner of Police took to X a few hours after the video got viral on social media and said, "The Auto Driver has been apprehended by Magadi Road Police. Action is being initiated for the offence committed as per law."

In the video, when the woman questions the driver, why he is shouting, the man responds, "Tera baap deta hai kya gas ke paise? (Does your father pay me for gas?)"

When the woman tells him that she will report to the police, the man responds that she can do whatever she pleases. She also questions him why he slapped her, on which the enraged driver tries to snatch her phone, and insists that she go into his auto to the police station which she refuses. The video ends when the driver finally pulls out.

The Additional Director of Police Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar, replied to her post by saying, "Such behaviour is unacceptable. (A) few people like him give (the) auto drivers community a bad name. Have informed the concerned to take appropriate action."

The woman named Niti claimed that because it was peak hour, she and her friend had booked two autos on Ola. When the auto that she booked arrived first, they cancelled the friend's reservation, and the driver of the cancelled auto followed them and abused them.

On Thursday, the woman took to her X shared a video, and wrote, "Yesterday in Bangalore (Bengaluru), my friend & I booked two autos on Ola due to peak hours. I arrived first, so she cancelled hers. The other auto driver followed us, furious. Despite explaining the situation, he started shouting and hurling abuse."

She also said, "The driver went on to verbally assault us, questioning whether the auto belonged to my father and making derogatory comments. I began recording, which enraged him further. When I mentioned reporting him, he challenged me, showing no fear of consequences."

The woman further alleged that the driver even tried to snatch her phone and slapped her when she resisted.

Yesterday I faced severe harassment and was physically assaulted by your auto driver in Bangalore after a simple ride cancellation. Despite reporting, your customer support has been unresponsive. Immediate action is needed! @Olacabs @ola_supports @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/iTkXFKDMS7 — Niti (@nihihiti) September 4, 2024 She claimed, "Despite this, he continued his threats, saying he'd beat me with his slippers too."



Ola said that the situation "sounds quite alarming" and would be looked into in response to the woman's post.