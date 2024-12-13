Authoritarian Imposition: Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre on One Nation One Election

New Delhi: After the 'One Nation One Election' bill got the Union Cabinet's nod on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre and said that her party MPs will oppose this "draconian legislation".

In a post on X, CM Mamata claimed that the bill is not a "carefully-considered reform", but an "authoritarian imposition".

"The Union Cabinet has bulldozed their way through with the unconstitutional and anti-federal One Nation, One Election Bill, ignoring every legitimate concern raised by experts and opposition leaders. This is not a carefully considered reform; it's an authoritarian imposition designed to undermine India's democracy and federal structure," she said.

"Our MPs will oppose this draconian legislation tooth and nail in Parliament. Bengal will NEVER bow to Delhi's dictatorial whims. This fight is about saving India's democracy from the clutches of autocracy!" Mamata Banerjee added.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the 'One Nation, One Election,' bill in the parliament, marking a significant step towards the electoral process.

A comprehensive bill is expected to follow this decision, paving the way for unified Lokk Sabha and state Assembly elections across the nation.

The decision ignited criticism from the Opposition including the Congress, which said that the bill is against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "The bill will be presented in Parliament, and we want it to be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which will hold discussions on it. The Indian National Congress's position was clarified last year by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who sent a four-page letter to former President Ram Nath Kovind's committee on One Nation, One Election, stating that we oppose the bill."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday also termed the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, as a failed attempt to distract people's attention from the real issues. He further added that the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is in danger.

However, the ruling BJP leaders supported the bill, calling it the need of the hour.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut praised the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, calling it the need of the hour as conducting elections every six months imposes a significant financial burden on the government.

"'One Nation, One Election' is very important because conducting elections every six months costs the government treasury a great deal. The biggest challenge is encouraging people to come out and vote repeatedly. Voter turnout is declining every year. This is the need of the hour, and everyone supports it," she said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated on Thursday that the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' bill reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Saini alleged that public funds had previously been misused during elections.

Speaking to reporters, CM Saini said, "It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He proposed that elections should be conducted under the 'One Nation, One Election' framework. Previously, public money was misused during elections. Frequent elections, held every 3-4 months, also hampered the pace of development as the Model Code of Conduct would come into effect repeatedly. I welcome this decision as it will reduce the financial burden on the exchequer."

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind.