Aur lado aapas mein: Omar Abdullah takes jibe at INDIA bloc

As BJP is leading in the majority of seats in the Delhi assembly election, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a jibe at opposition INDIA bloc members Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).Abdullah, a senior leader of the National Conference, which is also part of the INDIA bloc, took to X as early trending counting trends indicated a loss for both the ruling AAP and Congress in Delhi.Sharing a popular meme, which purportedly said, "Jee bhar kar lado. Samaapt kardo ek dusre ko!"He also captioned the post, "Aur lado aapas mein!!! (Fight amongst yourselves some more)."

This came after the BJP took an early lead in 41 seats in the 70-member legislature in the national capital.The sharp remark was intended after Congress and AAP's decision to contest the Delhi elections separately, despite being allies under the INDIA bloc banner.Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir CM had earlier questioned the very existence of the INDIA bloc.Meanwhile, BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission.The BJP is currently leading in 40 seats, while the AAP is ahead in 30 seats.The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.Along with Delhi, the counting for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat and Tamil Nadu's Erode seat is also underway.