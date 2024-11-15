Attempts still made to convert people under guise of healing: Goa CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday slammed religious conversions in the name of healing, saying it is unfortunate that such practices are still followed in independent India.

The CM of the BJP-ruled state claimed that efforts are being made to change people's faith by offering them treatment or healing them. "These practices which were started to convert tribals in the name of education or healing are continuing even after the country has become independent,: Sawant said, addressing the state-level function to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda at Sankhalim in North Goa.

Birsa Munda's birth anniversary is observed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. Referring to religious conversions, the CM said a 'bhul bhulaiya' (maze) has been created and people should be cautious about such preachers who indulge in the practice under the guise of healing.

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014, Sawant claimed that the British-era practice of converting tribals with allurements had continued. During the Portuguese era, a similar practice was followed in Goa, he said.

"When Modi took over as the PM, he wondered if we had managed to fulfil whatever were the aspirations of tribals during the British period even after 60 years of independence," he said.

The Modi-led Centre gave special thrust to ensure that tribals are linked to the mainstream by providing them with basic facilities like water and electricity, he said.

The Modi government restored the rights of tribals and offered initiatives like scholarships to tribal students. "High schools were started in tribal belts so that their children won't have to go to convents for education," Sawant said. The Centre is also working towards boosting the financial capabilities of the Adivasi community in the country, he added.