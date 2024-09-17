Atishi to be next Delhi CM

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Atishi will be the new chief minister of Delhi, the party unanimously agreed on Tuesday after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party's legislators.

Kejriwal, who was released from jail on Friday, announced on Sunday that he would resign from the post and would only return if people give him a certificate of honesty.



Atishi is a key face of the party as well as the government and holds multiple portfolios, including finance, education and PWD.



