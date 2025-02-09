Atishi Resigns After AAP’s Election Defeat

In the wake of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) significant electoral defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Atishi tendered her resignation to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday. This move comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a decisive victory, winning 48 out of 70 seats, thereby ending AAP's decade-long governance in the capital.

Atishi, a prominent figure within AAP, managed to retain her seat in the Kalkaji constituency, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes. Despite her personal electoral success, the party faced a substantial setback, securing only 22 seats—a sharp decline from the 62 seats won in the 2020 elections.

The resignation marks a significant shift in Delhi's political landscape, with the BJP returning to power in the city after 27 years. The election results have prompted discussions about the future direction of AAP and its leadership under Arvind Kejriwal, who, along with other senior party members, lost their seats in this election.

As the BJP prepares to form the new government, Atishi's resignation underscores the challenges ahead for AAP as it transitions to the role of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly.