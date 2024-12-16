Assembly debates show erstwhile RSS leaders were against Constitution: Kharge

During a Rajya Sabha discussion on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India," Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their historical stance against the Indian Constitution. Kharge asserted that debates from the Constituent Assembly reveal that former RSS leaders opposed the Constitution, expressing disdain for the national flag, the Ashoka Chakra, and the Constitution itself.

Kharge accused the BJP of employing deceptive rhetoric to mislead the public while unjustly blaming the Congress party. He contended that individuals who previously disrespected national symbols are now attempting to lecture others on constitutional values.

Highlighting the BJP's resistance to caste-based census initiatives, Kharge suggested that this opposition indicates the party's reluctance to address issues of social justice and equality. He implied that the BJP's stance on reservation policies is inconsistent with the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Kharge also responded to recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to focus on current achievements that strengthen democracy rather than dwelling on past narratives. He accused the Prime Minister of distorting historical facts, particularly concerning a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru to the states, and called for an apology for misleading the public.

Furthermore, Kharge took a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her criticism of Nehru during the debate, pointing out her academic background from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and suggesting a discrepancy between her education and her statements.

In his address, Kharge emphasized the Congress party's historical role in the freedom struggle and the drafting of the Constitution, contrasting it with the RSS's alleged lack of participation in these nation-building efforts. He underscored the importance of acknowledging and respecting the foundational values and symbols of the Indian Republic.

Kharge's remarks highlight ongoing tensions between the Congress and the BJP-RSS over interpretations of history, national identity, and constitutional values, reflecting deeper ideological divides in Indian politics.