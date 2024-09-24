Assam's rhino population grows fivefold

Guwahati: In what is said to be significant achievement of the state in conservation efforts of one-horn rhinoceros, Assam has recorded a five-time growth in population of endangered rhinos in the past six decades from 1960 to 2024.



Informing that the state currently has over 3,000 rhinos, the state government pointed out that it was approximately 600 in the 1960s. The Assam government released the data on the occasion of World Rhino Day on Sunday. These rhinos are listed as "vulnerable" in the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) red list.

It is significant that out of the total rhino population of India, 80 percent inhabits Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, 4 percent in Orang National Park, 3 percent in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and 1 percent in Manas National Park.

Apart from Assam, 9 percent of the country's total rhino population is found in Jaldapara National Park and 2 percent is in Gorumara National Park in West Bengal and 1 percent are roaming in Dudhwa National Park in UP.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed the growth in rhino population to various conservation initiatives of the government. “Rhinos are synonymous to the identity of Assam. They are our pride and the crown jewel of our biodiversity. Ever since we assumed office, we have taken various initiatives to protect the prized species, expand its habitat and ensure its safety,” said Mr Sarma in a social media post.

Pointing out the initiative of his government in the field of rhino conservation, the chief minister highlighted habitat expansion and restoration efforts in different areas as key steps. He said that 200.7 sq km has been added in Orang National Park and 195 sq km in Burachapori wildlife sanctuary. In addition, 12.8 sq km rhino habitat has been restored and freed from encroachment in Laokhowa-Burachapori complex, facilitating the return of rhinos.

Alongside habitat protection, Mr Sarma also flagged a remarkable decline in poaching, which has decreased by 86 per cent since the government assumed office in 2016. The collaborative efforts between the state government and local communities have greatly enhanced the safety of Assam’s rhinos. “Assam's rhinos are safer than ever. Since the Double Engine govt took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86 percent,” Mr Sarma said.