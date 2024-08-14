Assam's medical college cancels controversial advisory to female doctors

Guwahati: Bogged down by backlashes, Assam’s Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Wednesday withdrew its advisory to female doctors, students and staff asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night.

The advisory from Dr Bhaskar Gupta, that was cancelled stated that female medics, students, and staff, should, as much as possible, ‘avoid situations where they are alone.’

“…refrain from leaving hostel or lodging rooms during night hours unless absolutely necessary, with prior information to the concerned authority. They must avoid going off-campus during late or odd hours,” Dr Gupta wrote in the now-cancelled advisory.

The principal and chief superintendent of the institute Dr Bhaskar Gupta had issued the advisory in view of the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, faced protests from students, who demanded enhanced security measures in the hospital.

The advisory also stated, “All hostel boarders should abide by the hostel norms and regulations laid by the institute and administration. Be cautious and avoid associating with individuals who appear unknown or are suspicious in nature. Always ensure you have a means of making emergency contact in case of urgent situations.”

During duty hours, doctors should be ‘well-composed emotionally,' remain alert and ‘graciously’ interact with the public to avoid ‘unnecessary attention' from 'unscrupulous people,’ it had suggested.

The Junior Doctors' Association (JDA), however, said that the advisory made students feel deeply saddened and ashamed. “It is outrageous and fails to address the key issues pertaining to SMCH,” the association said.

A new advisory will be issued soon, Dr Bhaskar Gupta, the institute's principal and chief superintendent stated.