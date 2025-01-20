Assam Top Cop Is New CRPF DG

New Delhi: Assam Police Chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to a Personnel Ministry order. He is a 1991 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment of Shri G. P. Singh, IPS (AM:1991), as Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Level-16 of the pay matrix from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on 30.11.2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an official order dated January 18 stated.

Senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar has been holding the officiating charge of the force after the retirement of Anish Dayal Singh on December 31.

Known as a tough cop, Mr. Singh has served as the Inspector General of North Assam and was also part of several operations against the United Liberation Front of Assam and other militant groups.

During his earlier central deputations, he has worked with the Special Protection Group for the Prime Minister’s security and at the National Investigation Agency. In November 2019, he was sent back to Assam as ADGP (Law and Order) to quell the violent protests that had erupted across the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act.