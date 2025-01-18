Assam to host first Guwahati Asian Film Festival, to showcase films from across Asia

Guwahati: The first Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) is all set to open with screening of----In the Arms of the Tree, an Iranian film directed by Babak Khajehpasha, setting an inspiring tone for the inaugural edition of the festival.

The film is Iran's official submission for the 97th Academy Awards and will open the festival, scheduled from February 7 to 9, 2025 at the historic Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, Guwahati. A landmark event for film enthusiasts, creators, and industry professionals, this three-day festival will showcase the best of Asian cinema while providing a platform for cultural exchange and creative dialogue. The closing film of the festival will be ‘My Melbourne’ by directors Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir and Kabir Khan.

GAFF 2025, organized by Trending Now Media, is dedicated to showcasing the dynamic and diverse storytelling traditions of Asia while placing a special spotlight on the rich and vibrant cinema of Assam and the North-East region.

The festival will feature a curated selection of 22 films from over 200 feature film entries from across Asia, representing countries such as Iran, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Turkey. A special competitive section, exclusively for films from North-East India, will recognize outstanding achievements in categories including Best Film, Best Direction, and Best Performance, celebrating creativity, technical excellence, and storytelling.

The honorary Festival Director Monita Borgohain told reporters, “GAFF 2025 is all set to be a vibrant celebration of Asia’s rich storytelling traditions. We are proud to present a thoughtfully curated lineup that promises to captivate audiences and inspire filmmakers. Every film has been carefully selected to offer a transformative cinematic journey, bridging cultures and sparking meaningful conversations.”

The three-day event will also host engaging panel discussions and workshops led by renowned filmmakers and industry experts, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration. It will provide opportunities for filmmakers, actors, and enthusiasts to network and explore future creative projects.

Urging the people of Guwahati to attend the festival, the programme Director Mr Kishore Kumar Sarma, said, “This is an excellent opportunity for the cine-lovers to relish the finest cinematic masterpieces from across Asia. GAFF 2025 is set to bring the world to our doorstep, allowing audiences to experience diverse cultures, stories, and artistic expressions right here in the heart of Assam.”

The internationally renowned Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage will grace the event as a chief guest. Moreover, adding to the festival’s fame, renowned film critic and festival advisor Srinivasa Santhanam, National Award-winning film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari, National Award-winning filmmaker Manju Borah, and prominent film critic, music journalist, and editor Dalton Christopher will be integral parts of the 1st GAFF.

The inaugural edition of Guwahati Asian Film Festival aims to become a cornerstone cultural event, fostering global appreciation for Asian cinema.