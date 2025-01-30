Assam: Tiger population thrives in Orang Tiger Reserve

Orang: Located on the northern banks of the Brahmaputra river in central Assam’s Darrang and Sonitpur districts, the Orang Tiger Reserve, has emerged as a shining example of wildlife conservation in Assam.

The latest tiger census, conducted in collaboration with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), revealed that the reserve now hosts over 26 tigers, marking an increase from the previous decade.

The Orang Tiger Reserve, which spans over 78.8 square kilometers, relatively smaller in size in comparison to other tiger reserves in India, has its ecosystem that supports not only tigers but also rhinos, elephants, and a diverse range of flora and fauna.

Its location along the Brahmaputra River also supports the annual migration of numerous bird species, making it a favourite destination for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts.

However, challenges remain. Human-wildlife conflict, often caused by the proximity of human settlements to the reserve, continues to be a concern. Authorities are working on long-term solutions, including building awareness and creating eco-sensitive zones around the reserve to minimize such conflicts.

The growing tiger population at Orang has sparked optimism among conservationists who frequently spot the movement of Royal Bengal tigers in the wild. Efforts are now focused on maintaining this positive trend while addressing the challenges that come with managing such a biodiverse yet vulnerable ecosystem.

Local authorities attribute this growth to several factors, including enhanced patrolling measures, the use of modern surveillance technology such as camera traps and drones, and the active involvement of local communities. Anti-poaching initiatives and habitat restoration projects have also played a significant role in ensuring the safety and sustainability of the tiger population.

Recalling the history, the authorities at the national park pointed out that originally inhabited by local tribes, the area that is now Orang National Park was abandoned by its tribal population in the early 1900s due to an epidemic. In 1915, the British colonial authorities designated it as a game reserve, an area for wildlife conservation and controlled hunting, and over the years, it evolved into the wildlife sanctuary.

It was established as a sanctuary in 1985 and declared a national park on 13 April 1999. It is rich in flora and fauna, including great Indian rhinoceros, pygmy hog, Asian elephant, wild water buffalo and the Bengal tiger. It is the only stronghold of the rhinoceros on the north bank of the Brahmaputra.

The park is located in an alluvial floodplain, formed by the coming together of several rivers, including the Pachnoi, Belsiri, and Dhansiri, which join the Brahmaputra.

The authorities said that the state government had launched one of the largest eviction drives to clear encroached land for an animal corridor to Kaziranga National Park. The authorities said that they cleared 2,099 hectare in Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary with an objective to restore an animal corridor between two tiger reserves.