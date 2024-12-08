Assam rifles seizes illegal currency worth Rs 1.24 crore

In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles seized illegal currency notes worth Rs 1.24 crore and arrested a Myanmarese national near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur. The seizure, which took place on Saturday, highlights the ongoing issue of cross-border illegal trade and the smuggling of counterfeit currency in the region.

According to sources, the Assam Rifles personnel, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the suspect near the border area. Upon inspection, they discovered the illegal currency, which was being transported with the intent to smuggle it into India. The seized currency included high-denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000, which are commonly used in cross-border illegal activities.

The arrested individual, identified as a Myanmarese national, was reportedly attempting to transport the counterfeit currency across the border. Authorities suspect that the seized currency was part of a larger smuggling operation involving Myanmar-based syndicates. The Myanmarese national has been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway to trace the network behind the illegal currency trade.

The Assam Rifles, in a statement, emphasized their commitment to curbing illegal activities along the India-Myanmar border, which has been a hotspot for cross-border smuggling of drugs, arms, and counterfeit currency. This seizure marks another success in their ongoing efforts to prevent illegal trade and ensure security in the region.

Authorities have been ramping up security and intelligence gathering in border areas, especially in light of the increasing use of counterfeit currency in terrorist funding and illegal trade. The arrested individual will be handed over to the relevant law enforcement agencies for further action.