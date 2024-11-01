Assam Police STF honoured for exemplary service

Assam police on Thursday imposed curfew for an indefinite period in parts of central Assam. (Representative Image)

Guwahati:Four officers of the Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) have been recognized with the prestigious Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak in the “Special Operations Field” category by the ministry of home affairs.

The awarded officers, IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta (STF head), additional SP Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Lance Naik Hemanta Kachari, and Constable Rajkumar Kaibartta, were selected for their outstanding contributions to combating various criminal activities in Assam between March 21, 2022, and March 24, 2023.

Under IGP Mahanta’s leadership, the STF achieved significant milestones, including dismantling drug networks, curbing Rohingya infiltration, and apprehending the head of ISIS India, Harish Farukhi.

Additionally, additional SP Subrata Kumar Sen and OC Amrit Kumar Singha from Silchar Police Station received the award in the investigation category for their swift resolution of the Jharna Panda murder case.

Assam DGP G.P. Singh applauded the recipients for their exceptional service.