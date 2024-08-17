Assam police announces reward of Rs 5 lakh for information cracking Ulfa-I bomb case, no arrests yet

Army gunned down at least three hardcore rebels of ULFA (I) in Nagaland. (Photo: PTI) Army gunned down at least three hardcore rebels of ULFA (I) in Nagaland. (Photo: PTI)



Guwahati: Bogged down by criticisms and failure of Assam police in finding clue about Ulfa-I cadres who planted bombs across Assam during the Independence Celebrations, Assam police on Saturday announced a reward of Rs five lakh for those providing credible information for investigation into the case.

Appealing the people to cooperate with police in investigation Assam DGP GP Singh told reporters that police have decided to reward the person who can share some credible information about those who assembled the bomb and helped in transporting and planting the bombs at different places. “We have shared a WhatsApp number and details of social media handles for sharing the information,” he added while pointing out that they have formed teams led by investigation officers of each case to carry out investigation to crack the case. Asserting that they are confident to crack the case, Mr Singh said that a team of senior officers led by IGPs have been sent to Upper Assam to intensify the operations against Ulfa-I.

Meanwhile, the ruling establishment has come under criticism for its failure in stopping the Ulfa-I from planting the bombs on the occasion of Independence Day’s celebrations in the state.

The Assam Congress said that planting of the bombs in several vital places including in the state capital Guwahati despite claims of tight security for the Indepence Day celebrations suggested failure of the state police and chief minister Himanat Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio.

The party asked as to how the insurgents managed to plant bombs in 24 places when the state police claimed that elaborate security arrangements were made for peaceful celebrations of the I-Day.

“This has also exposed Assam chief minister’s false claim that insurgency has been solved with the signing of several agreements since 2021 when he assumed the charge of the chief minister ,” Congress leader said.

Earlier, on August 15, the state was rattled by a bomb threat from Ulfa-I, leading to extensive security operations. These efforts have so far resulted in the recovery of about 12 “bomb-like” objects, including four in Guwahati. The search continued on Friday, with two more suspicious objects recovered from the Satgaon and Lastgate areas of the city.�