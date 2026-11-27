Opposition parties in Assam have intensified their attack on the ruling BJP over allegations levelled against state Assembly Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Habbey Teron by a woman from Karbi Anglong, demanding his resignation and an impartial probe.

The controversy erupted after Kaban Killingpi, a 41-year-old woman from the Karbi community, held a press conference in Diphu and alleged that Teron, a medical doctor by profession, established a relationship with her during the COVID-19 pandemic while treating her.

She claimed that he promised marriage, she ended her previous marriage, and they lived together in a rented house in Guwahati. She further alleged that she gave birth to a son, now five years old, from the relationship, and that after Mr Teron was elected as the BJP MLA from the Amri (ST) constituency and later became deputy speaker in June 2026, he distanced himself, used security personnel to evict her, and abandoned her and the child.

Killingpi has challenged Teron to undergo a DNA test to establish paternity and said that she is willing to take one. She claimed she approached the Assam State Commission for Women, Karbi Anglong police, district BJP leaders, student and women’s organisations, and customary bodies without getting relief. She has also filed a matrimonial suit in the Karbi Anglong District Judge’s Court.

Opposition leaders, including Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, alleged that FIRs submitted to the police were not registered and accused the authorities of inaction. The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, led by president Mira Borthakur Goswami, has demanded a time-bound impartial investigation and called for Teron’s resignation from the deputy speaker’s post within 24 hours, stating that a person facing such allegations should not hold a constitutional position.

The Karbi Anglong District Congress has also backed Killingpi’s demands. Former North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council CEM Samarjit Haflongbar also urged Teron to step down pending a fair inquiry, emphasising accountability and respect for women’s dignity in public life. Gogoi went further, alleging a protective nexus involving the state leadership and demanding Teron’s immediate resignation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has referred the matter to Karbi Anglong’s traditional courts, customary laws, and regular judicial institutions, saying the government would act according to whatever the law and competent forums decide. KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang termed the allegations a “political conspiracy” and “politically motivated,” noting the absence of substantiating evidence and stating that the courts would decide the next course. Former deputy speaker Numal Momin posted on social media that a DNA test was the ultimate solution to prove innocence or guilt, while cautioning against character assassination without proof.

Teron, a first-time MLA elected in 2026 from the newly delimited Amri constituency and unanimously chosen as deputy speaker, has not issued a public response so far. The row has put the BJP on the defensive in the hill districts and given the opposition fresh ammunition to question the government’s commitment to women’s safety and institutional accountability.