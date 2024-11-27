Assam MLA writes to PM Modi, seeks India's intervention in Bangladesh

Guwahati: Assam MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking India's intervention on alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh and ensuring the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Purkayastha who represents Karimganj (North) which borders Bangladesh urged the PM for immediate diplomatic intervention to hold the perpetrators of the attacks on minorities accountable.

Das, the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday in a sedition case.

"His arrest under flimsy charges has raised serious concern about the targeting of religious figures who speak out against the injustice and oppression faced by Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country. The charges against him appear to be politically motivated and designed to suppress his voice and the cause he represents," Purkayastha said.

The MLA urged the PM to ensure that Bangladesh allows minorities to practice their faith freely and without fear of violence or persecution in alignment with international human rights standards.

"I trust that the Government of India, under your leadership, will stand firmly for the protection of religious freedom and the rights of minorities, both within India and in neighbouring countries, especially in times of such grave injustice," he said.

Purkayastha, a Congress MLA who has extended support to the BJP government without giving up his assembly membership, also sent a copy of the letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.