Assam: Minor raped repeatedly for months in Guwahati, accused nabbed

Guwahati: A 11-year-old girl was repeatedly raped over several months by her neighbour in Guwahati, who has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Pandu area of the city. The 46-year-old neighbour was known to the family, Jalukbari police station Officer-in-Charge Ritujyoti Nath told PTI. "The girl was raped yesterday also. Then she told everything to her mother. She claimed that she was repeatedly raped by the accused for several months and was threatened," he added.

The medical examination of the minor was conducted on Tuesday night and a detailed report is awaited, Nath said. "We have arrested the culprit from the spot. A case has been registered under various sections of the POCSO and BNS," he added.