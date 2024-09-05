Assam: Minor girl gang-raped, video shared on WhatsApp, 5 Held

A 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by six youngsters, two of whom are minors. The accused also recorded the incident and shared it on a WhatsApp group to blackmail her, according to Police.

The police have arrested five out of six accused after the girl's family filed a complaint.

The incident happened in Chirang district's Bengtol area near Indo-Bhutan in August.

The family members of the girl revealed that the complaint was lodged later as the girl did not tell about this incident to anyone as the accused people blackmailed her.

A family member said, "She is young and was traumatized by the threats. The boys tried to create pressure on her further when she revealed this to us."

According to police, an objectionable video was shared on the WhatsApp group, and It is suspected that the accused were attempting to use the video to blackmail the girl.

The officials also said, the accused are from the same village as the victim and most of them are in their early 20s.

Akshit Garg, Chirang superintendent of police (SP) stated, "We have arrested five of the six accused, and one person is still absconding. Two of them are claiming that they are minors, but we are examining their birth certificates."

He also said, a case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and several provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per investigating officers, they have recorded the statement of the girl and her family members, and have also collected the evidence. "We are also interrogating the arrested persons, and further investigation is going on," said an officer.

In the village, locals protested against the crime and called for the strict against the accused.

a villager stated, "This is a serious matter; the culprits not only committed the crime but attempted to continue this further by recording a video. This has to be investigated properly, and strict action should be taken."