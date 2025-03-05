Assam Minister Sparks Row with Communal Remarks Against Miya Traders

In Assam, "Miya" is a term often used disparagingly to refer to Bengali-speaking immigrant Muslims of Bangladeshi origin—a community of over one crore people.While addressing a gathering in his home constituency, Dhekiajuli, Mr. Singhal declared he had "zero support" for the community and urged people to side with him while discouraging interactions between groups.A viral video captured the two-time BJP MLA stating, “Don’t give shops to Miyas (during Bhaona event). Give it to our youths. How can Miyas enter our festival? Our boys do not enter on Eid. I am not with them. If you mingle with them, I am not with you.”The remarks sparked an uproar in the Assam Assembly, with Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF seeking a breach of privilege motion against the minister. AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam accused Mr. Singhal of inciting communal divisions and violating his oath of office. "He cannot continue as minister," Mr. Islam said, questioning whether Mr. Singhal would also withdraw doctors from Miya-inhabited areas. However, the Speaker rejected the motion, citing procedural grounds.Mr. Islam further warned that such statements could lead to discrimination against the community in government schemes.Although Muslims constitute 34 percent of Assam’s population, Miya Muslims—primarily residing in Barak Valley and regions across lower, central, and northern Assam—outnumber Assamese-speaking Muslims. Holding 31 out of 126 MLAs in the state, the community has frequently been targeted by the BJP-led government.