Assam Minister Atul Bora Meets Slain Kashmiri Pony-Handler’s Family

Srinagar: Assam agriculture, horticulture and excise minister, Atul Bora, on Sunday visited the family of Kashmiri horse-hander Adil Hussain Shah, who was killed while resisting the perpetrators of the Pahalgam carnage, to offer condolences on behalf of Assam government.

Bora also presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Shah’s family as relief from the Assam government, along with a letter from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that this one-time financial assistance to the Shah’s family was a token of respect for the families of all 26 victims of the April 22 terror attack by the Assam government.

Later while talking to reporters, Bora said he met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and pleaded the case of the Shah’s family which lost its sole breadwinner. He expressed regret for missing a meeting with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was unavailable, “I wanted to meet the chief minister also but he is out of station,” he said. Abdullah is currently on a visit to London to meet his mother Mollie Abdullah.

He said the government and people of Assam will continue to support the people of Kashmir in every way possible.

Bora condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, noting that it was widely denounced globally, and emphasized unity, saying, “We are all one and we have to work together.” He also highlighted “widespread support” for the Narendra Modi government's response to the attack.

In a post on ‘X’, Bora said, “Today, in Pahalgam, I visited the home of terror attack victim Syed Adil Hussain Shah and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as one-time financial assistance from the Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa - led Government of Assam to his bereaved family, and later in the evening, I paid a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri @manojsinha Ji, at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar”.