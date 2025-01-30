Assam man rapes woman, pours chemical on her face

In a shocking incident in Assam’s Cachar district, a 28-year-old driver allegedly barged into his neighbor’s house, raped a 30-year-old woman in front of her two children, and then poured a chemical substance, suspected to be acid, on her body before fleeing. The horrific attack took place on January 22, police confirmed.

According to officials, the accused forcefully entered the woman’s house when she was alone with her children. He then sexually assaulted her while her terrified children witnessed the crime. Before escaping, he doused her with a chemical, causing severe injuries. The woman screamed for help, alerting neighbors who rushed to her aid and informed the police.

The victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors are treating her for chemical burns and trauma. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who remains absconding. “We have identified the suspect and are actively tracking him down. Strict action will be taken,” said a senior police officer.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with locals demanding swift justice. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation and severe punishment for the perpetrator under relevant sections of the law.