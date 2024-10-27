Assam CM Urges Bordering States to Collab With BSF on Rohingiya Influx

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Sunday said that all the bordering states - West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura should aggressively coordinate with the Border Security Forces to check the ongoing influx of Rohingiya Muslims from Bangladesh in India.

Mr Sarma told reporters, “Security forces have arrested and pushed back at least 138 Rohingiya Muslims while trying to enter Assam through the border in Assam in past one month.”

Pointing out that majority of those apprehended by security forces have been identified as Rohingiya Muslims, Mr Sarma said that it was contrary to the perception of Hindu Bengalis seeking refuge due to Bangladesh's internal instabilities, as data suggests primarily Muslim Rohingya are crossing over. He said, “Contrary to common perception, we’re not seeing Hindu Bengalis; rather, it is Rohingya Muslims trying to enter various states in the country, including Assam.”

Mr Sarma said that taking advantage of the porous border, in spite of aggressive surveillance of the BSF, there have been attempts of infiltration by Rohingiya Muslims from Bangladesh.

Pointing out that state administration has intensified efforts to tackle illegal infiltration across Assam’s borders, Mr Sarma said that their efforts would be fruitful only if all the bordering states including West Bengal work jointly in coordination with the BSF to check the influx. He was of view that efforts in isolation would not help in taking the situation as there have been reports of those infiltrators pushed back from Assam, taking the route of West Bengal to re-enter India. He said, “Assam and Tripura have been actively identifying and intercepting infiltrators. It is crucial that all states in the region, including Meghalaya and West Bengal, collaborate closely with BSF to ensure a systematic approach."

He said, “Every day, for the last two months, either individuals or groups of foreigners have been apprehended within Assam's borders. Despite the robust efforts by the Border Security Force (BSF), some infiltrators are still able to cross into our country." He however reiterated that state authorities are now taking a proactive stance, working closely with the BSF to tighten border security.