Assam CM proposes Japanese industrial township in Jagiroad during Tokyo roadshow

Guwahati: Assam may soon host a Japanese industrial township near the upcoming Rs 27000-crore semiconductor facility by TATA Electronics in Jagiroad.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proposed the idea during his keynote address at the Embassy of India in Tokyo, where he spoke about the growing Indo-Japan relationship and expressed his eagerness to further strengthen the economic ties.

“We are willing to propose the establishment of a Japanese industrial township near Jagiroad, where TATA Electronics is building a semiconductor facility. This township will be a beacon of innovation and manufacturing excellence, driven by Assamese hospitality," said Mr Sarma while addressing over 160 Japanese business leaders during the Japan leg of the Advantage Assam 2.0 roadshow on Wednesday.

The proposed township, Sarma explained, is expected to cater specifically to Japanese businesses, offering a green-powered environment in line with Assam’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental responsibility.

The chief minister also highlighted that the township will be designed to meet the needs of Japanese entrepreneurs, providing the right infrastructure for growth and innovation.

He also flagged that India is already home to 1,500 Japanese companies and that Assam is eager to welcome more Japanese enterprises.

Promoting Assam as a potential investment hub, Mr Sarma cited the state's impressive 12.4 percent growth rate and a $3 billion production-linked incentives scheme as key drivers of economic development.

Mr Sarma also addressed the growing potential of Assam and Northeast as a strategic gateway between India and Southeast Asian nations. “{If Delhi is the capital of India, Assam and the Northeast region are the gateway of India to Southeast Asia and vice versa. This is a very important geographical position,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Sarma was warmly welcomed by the Assamese diaspora upon his arrival in Japan. Before beginning his official engagements, he also paid homage to Pujya Bapu at Edogawa Ward in Tokyo.

“His enduring message of peace, non-violence, and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, and stands as a beacon of hope for the world,” Mr Sarma said in his social media post.

Mr Sarma who concluded his three-days long South Korea visit in his social media post said “It was an honour to call upon H.E Oh Youngju, Hon'ble Minister of SME and Startups, Govt of Republic of Korea.”

Pointing out that they invited Korean investors for a business conclave Advantage Assam here on February 25 and 26, he said, “We discussed a wide array of issues related to facilitating collaboration between entrepreneurs and startups based in the state of Assam and those in South Korea.”

The chief minister also said that he also met Young Ha Ryu, the vice-president of GS Group, one of South Korea's largest firms in renewable and clean energy, about Assam's target to generate 3,000 MW of clean energy by 2030.

“We are extremely eager to partner with enterprises who can help us meet this goal and also train a skilled workforce to service our growing RE industry,” he said.