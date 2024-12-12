Assam CM Predicts BJD’s Decline, Foresees BJP’s 50-Year Rule in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigner in Odisha’s recent elections, on Thursday predicted the eventual downfall of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and projected a 50-year reign for the BJP in the state.

During his two-day visit to Odisha, Sarma arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning before heading to Puri to seek blessings at the Jagannath Temple. Responding to journalists’ questions in Puri, he confidently declared, “BJD’s history will come to an end soon.”

“The BJP-led government under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is performing well. BJP will govern Odisha for the next 50 years. There is nothing to worry about,” Sarma asserted.

Touching on national security, Sarma emphasised the importance of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in curbing illegal immigration. “We implemented NRC in Assam. To get an Aadhaar card, one’s name must be in the NRC. This helps differentiate between Indian citizens and infiltrators,” he explained.

No official reaction from the BJD was available at the time of reporting.

In a related development, Sarma and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new Badminton High-Performance Centre at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium. Sarma, also the president of the Badminton Association of India, highlighted the centre's potential to boost sports development in the region.

“The facility will cater to athletes with modern equipment and expert coaching. Recent upgrades include eco-friendly measures, enhanced seating, and advanced digital displays,” he added.

The Kalinga Stadium, known for its world-class infrastructure, has hosted several national and international sporting events, making Odisha a prominent sports destination.