Assam CM hoists Tricolour in Dibrugarh, announces to make it second capital of Assam

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday hoisted national flag in Eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh and announced that the district headquarters would be developed as the second capital of Assam in next three years.

Addressing the gathering at Khanikar Parade Ground in Dibrugarh, Mr Sarma said, “Today is an important day in Dibrugarh's journey to become the second capital of Assam. For the first time, state celebrations are taking place in this historical city,"

He went on saying, “From 2027 onward, one session of the Assam assembly will be held in Dibrugarh every year. The government will construct a permanent building of Assam assembly in this city on the southern bank of Brahmaputra in Upper Assam.”

He announced, "From January 25 next year, the construction work for a permanent building of the Assam assembly will begin. In the next three years, Dibrugarh will become an important city in India.”

Asserting that Dibrugarh will be the second capital of Assam in the next three years, the chief minister further announced, “We will construct a Raj Bhavan in Tezpur and develop it as the cultural capital of Assam. Silchar will have a secretariat and chief secretary's office, thereby bridging the gap between Barak Valley and Guwahati.”

Pointing out that as part of the government's urbanisation plan, Tezpur and Silchar will also be developed along with Dibrugarh, Mr Sarma highlighted Dibrugarh’s importance as both an administrative and commercial hub of Assam and announced plans to transform it into a metropolitan city within the next three years.

In his speech Mr Sarma also flagged the role of constitution while stating that India has a Constitution with the ethos of brotherhood and compassion, rising above narrow thinking.

"Article 17 is the foundation of an open society. Ambedkar's fight against untouchability was not only about Dalits, it was the soul of India. It inspired generations of India," he said.

Article 17 of the Constitution abolishes untouchability. "We are committed not to take India to the darkness of Emergency. We will take part in the journey to make India a developed nation by 2047,” said Mr Sarma.

Mr Sarma also urged the people of the state to join in the state’s vision of progress, calling it a collective journey towards a Vikshit (developed) Assam.

“I urge the people of Assam to join in the amrit journey of making Assam Vikshit,” asserted Mr Sarma while flagging the state's transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he said, “would guide India to become a fully developed nation by 2047”.