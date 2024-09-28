Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma should learn from Mohan Bhagwat that 'no man is a god' says Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi here on Saturday took a dig at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that he should learn from RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat who rightly said that “no man is god”.

Launching a frontal attack on Assam chief minister, Mr Gogoi also equated the two BJP regimes---one headed by Mr Sarbananda Sonowal and current headed by Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma. “If the first BJP tenure headed by Mr Sonowal was embraced by the people of Assam with love and affection, in the second term headed by Mr Sarma people are forced to support BJP through intimidation, dadagiri, and blackmailing,” said Mr Gogoi. He asserted that the political environment of the state has become hostile, resulting in a decline in the BJP's initial goodwill.

Mr Gogoi however claimed that there was a visible decline in atmosphere of political fear and terror since the Lok Sabha elections and visits of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and now people have started expressing their anger against the BJP govt.

He said that people of the state have also welcomed the recent remark of the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that “no man is God”. Pointing out that the remark of RSS chief was not only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fact it was for Assam chief minister too, he said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma is not God”.

Mr Gogoi also criticized the BJP's proposal to include 'character lessons' in school curriculum, arguing that the party should refrain from discussing character when their actions have led to public discontent. “The public is now turning away from them just because of their character. It is the Congress that will free the people from the characterless BJP government,” he asserted.

Mr Gogoi further highlighted the financial burdens placed on the citizens of Assam, saying, “In addition to income tax, toll tax, and GST, now the people of Assam have to pay Dadagiri tax.” His statements encapsulate a growing discontent among the populace regarding the governance of the current regime.

In a recent visit to the historic Mahabhairav temple, Mr Gogoi offered prayers while expressing his concerns regarding the current political climate under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He commended former chief minister and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, noting that during his tenure, the BJP was received with open arms by the public.