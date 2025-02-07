Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates India-Japan Intellectual Conclave

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the fifth edition of the India-Japan Intellectual Conclave. The two-day conclave has been organized by Asian Confluence in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan and the Ministry of External Affairs, has brought experts, policymakers and stakeholders from India and Japan.

In his speech, chief minister highlighted the longstanding cultural and historical relationship between India and Japan, tracing it back to 552 CE when Japan first embraced India’s spiritual influence through Buddhism. He also emphasized that this shared history continues to strengthen the bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of trade, education, and technology.

Mr Sarma also noted the growing economic partnership, with bilateral trade reaching $22.9 billion in 2023 and over 1,500 Japanese companies operating in India. He discussed the potential for further collaboration, especially in sectors such as green energy, semiconductor development, precision engineering, and sustainable innovation.

Mr Sarma also shared details from his recent visit to Japan, where he explored investment opportunities for Assam, including discussions with Japanese companies and universities. He invited Japanese investors to participate in the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Secretary East MEA Joydeep Majumdar, Ambassador of Japan to India ONO Keiichi, and Chairman of the Asian Confluence MP Bezbaruah. A Japanese delegation also visited the semiconductor project site in Jagiroad, Morigaon district, before the start of the conclave.