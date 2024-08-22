Assam cabinet approves bill restricting clerics from registering Muslim marriages and divorces

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state cabinet has approved a new bill, the Assam Compulsory Registration of Marriage And Divorce Bill, which prevents qazis or clerics from officiating the registration of Muslim marriages.

This legislation also includes provisions against child marriage registrations.

Informing that the bill is also a step towards uniform civil code, he told reporters that the bill is set to be presented during the Monsoon session of the Assam Assembly on Friday.

The Assam Compulsory Registration of Marriage And Divorce Bill is being viewed as Assam's initial move toward implementing a Uniform Civil Code.

Under this new law, the responsibility for registering Muslim marriages will be transferred to a sub-registrar.

Previously, these procedures were executed by qazis or clerics, but the government had repealed the Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act of 1935 earlier this year through an ordinance.

He said, "We have introduced a bill stipulating that no marriage involving individuals under 18 years of age will be registered."

He further explained that the authority for registration will be transferred from the qazi to the sub-registrar.

He also clarified that the new bill does not interfere with the diverse cultural rituals of different communities. He said, "Our bill has no role in that. It has provisioned the marriage registration only by a government officer." He also pointed out that under this law, no Muslim minor girl can register their marriage in Assam henceforth. This provision is aimed at preventing child marriages in the state, he said.

In addition to the marriage registration law, the Assam Cabinet has also approved three new draft laws. These laws are aimed at regulating the protection of heritage sites and tribal lands. The new bills will be tabled in the autumn session of the state assembly, which started on Thursday. This legislative move is part of a broader effort by the government to safeguard cultural and natural resources in Assam.