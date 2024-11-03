Assam: A passenger bus falls into a roadside ditch in Karimganj district, over 10 people injured

Karimganj: A passenger bus fell into a roadside ditch at Patharkandi Baithakhal area in Assam's Karimganj district on Saturday injuring over ten people.

The injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital, police said

A police official of Karimganj district said that, the incident took place near Patharkandi Baithakhal area.



"The driver of the bus bearing registration number AS-10-5829 lost his control over the vehicle and it fell into a roadside ditch. Following the incident local people and police personnel rescued the injured persons and admitted them to Patharkandi hospital," the police official said.



On the other hand, a local lady said that when they saw the speedy vehicle fell into the ditch they immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured persons.





