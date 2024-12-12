ASI killed, six injured in accident involving Rajasthan CM's envoy

Jaipur:�An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) lost his life, and six others were injured after a collision involving Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's carcade in Jaipur’s Jagatpura area on Thursday. The CM was en route to a Laghu Udyog Bharti event, where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest.

The accident occurred near Akshaya Patra Chauraha when a taxi, driving from the wrong direction, collided with the escort vehicle in the carcade. ASI Surendra Singh, who was managing traffic at the intersection, sustained critical head injuries and succumbed during treatment. Five police personnel and two civilians were also injured in the crash.

Ramnagaria police station's SHO, Arun Kumar, stated that the taxi ignored police signals and entered from the wrong side, leading to the collision. Both vehicles were severely damaged in the impact.

Following the incident, CM Sharma immediately rushed a critically injured individual to the hospital in his vehicle. Another injured person was also hospitalized. The Chief Minister later visited the injured at the hospital and canceled his scheduled event to monitor their treatment.



