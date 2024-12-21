ASI finds Krish Koop well during Sambhal's temple survey

Sambhal: An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team inspected an old well on the 'Kalki Vishnu' temple premises here on Saturday, a day after the agency conducted a survey of a recently discovered temple in the district.The priest of the Kalki Vishnu temple, Mahendra Prasad Sharma said it is good that the survey team came for a visit.

"There is a 'krish koop' (well) here. It is not closed but there is no water in it. This well is mentioned in the 'Skanda Purana' along with all pilgrimage sites of Sambhal... this well is on the temple premises, inside the old boundary," he said.

Speaking to PTI about the visit by the ASI, Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra said, "A team of the ASI visited the 'Kalki Vishnu' temple. There is a 'krish koop' here which is said to be an ancient well. Its age is yet to be determined. The team stayed for about 15 minutes and also visited the temple."

On Friday, a four-member team of the ASI surveyed the recently-discovered Shri Kartik Mahadev temple, five pilgrimage sites and 19 'koops' (wells).

The Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya had earlier told reporters that the ancient temple and the well were being excavated.

The temple is situated in the Khaggu Sarai area, just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal. Violence broke out on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured.

On December 12, the Supreme Court restrained till further directions courts in the country from entertaining fresh lawsuits and passing any effective interim or final orders in pending ones seeking to reclaim religious places, especially mosques and dargahs.