Ashok Assumes Charge as Nizamabad DEO

�Nizamabad: P. Ashok assumed charge as the District Educational Officer (DEO) on Wednesday at the District Educational Office within the District Offices Integrated Complex. He replaces Durga Prasad, the former DEO, who has been transferred to Hyderabad as deputy director of model schools. Ashok is a senior lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training College in Nizamabad and has previously served as DEO in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.

On his first day, DEO P. Ashok inspected Zilla Parishad High School in Mosra. He observed the mid-day meal scheme and taught lessons to students for a few minutes. District examinations secretary Seethaiah and other officials accompanied the new DEO during the inspection.