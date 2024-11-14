Arvind Kejriwal, Wife Sunitha visit Tirupati Balaji Temple

Tirupati: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal visited Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala during the VIP break on Thursday morning. This was his first visit to Tirumala. After the darshan, temple authorities received him, and the priests offered Vedic blessings in the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials presented him with the sacred offerings of Lord Venkateswara. "Today, I have come with my wife to take the blessing of Tirupati Balaji.

This is my first time visiting here. I prayed for the well-being of all and the prosperity of our country and especially Delhi," Kejriwal said after offering prayers at the Tirupati Balaji temple.



