Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi chief minister

New Delhi:�Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday.The AAP national convenor reached the LG Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon along with his Cabinet colleagues.



AAP leader Atishi, who was earlier in the day chosen as Kejriwal's successor at a legislature party meeting, was also accompanying him. Kejriwal announced on Sunday his decision to resign from the post of chief minister of Delhi. He said then that he would only sit on the CM's chair when the people give him a "certificate of honesty".