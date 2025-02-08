Arvind Kejriwal Concedes Defeat as BJP Wins Big in Delhi Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday conceded defeat in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead with a commanding lead.

With votes being counted, the BJP was leading on 47 out of the 70 assembly seats, leaving AAP with just 23 seats. This marks a significant setback for Kejriwal’s party, which had dominated Delhi’s political landscape for the past decade.

In a video message, Kejriwal accepted the election results and congratulated the BJP for its victory. “We accept the people’s mandate with humility and I congratulate the BJP for its victory. I hope they will fulfill the expectations of the people of Delhi,” he said.

Reflecting on his party’s tenure, Kejriwal highlighted AAP’s contributions to Delhi’s development. “We have done a lot of work in education, water, electricity, and infrastructure to provide relief to Delhiites,” he said. He reassured his supporters that AAP would continue working for the people, even from the opposition benches. “In the next five years, AAP will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also be available to the people of Delhi,” he added.

Kejriwal also emphasized that AAP’s political journey was driven by service rather than power. “We are not in politics for power; instead, we consider it as a medium to serve people,” he stated.

His deputy, Manish Sisodia, also suffered a major setback, trailing against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah. Kejriwal himself was lagging behind BJP candidate Parvesh Verma in his constituency.

The election results mark a major shift in Delhi’s political landscape. The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, made a strong comeback, riding on a wave of support. The Congress, which ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013 and had been eyeing a revival, failed to make an impact and is poised for a third consecutive washout.

Kejriwal, in his concluding remarks, expressed gratitude to his party workers. “I thank all AAP workers for their hard work during the elections. We fought a good election,” he said.

With this resounding victory, the BJP is set to form the government in Delhi, marking a turning point in the state’s political trajectory.